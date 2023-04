সারের দাম কেজিতে বাড়ল ৫ টাকা

Fewer Work Meetings? Corporate America Is Trying. Managers are finding new ways to help employees reclaim time — including mandatory meeting-free days.

Pfizer CEO and Other Drug Company Leaders Condemn Texas Abortion Pill Ruling More than 400 executives said that the decision ignored scientific and legal precedent. On Monday afternoon, the Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to stay the ruling.

Bank Turmoil Squeezes Borrowers, Raising Fears of a Slowdown Economists are watching for the aftereffects of recent bank collapses across many industries. How bad could it get?

Fox News Settles Defamation Case With Venezuelan Businessman In a letter to a New York judge, the parties said they had reached a settlement in a case related to claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, but did not disclose the terms.