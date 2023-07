যত রপ্তানি তত আমদানি, রুপিতে পরিশোধ

Amazon Union Group, Challenging Christian Smalls, Seeks Vote A split over the stewardship of the union’s high-profile president, Christian Smalls, has led a rival faction to file a lawsuit seeking an election.

The New York Times to Disband Its Sports Department Coverage of games, players and leagues will now come primarily from The Athletic, the sports website that the company bought last year.

Henry Kamm, Pulitzer-Winning New York Times Journalist, Dies at 98 In a 47-year career at The Times, he covered Cold War diplomacy in Europe, famine in Africa and genocide in Southeast Asia and was also an author.

The Regulatory Questions Swirling Around Meta’s Threads Meta’s new rival to Twitter has been hugely popular among consumers but raises awkward questions about how big tech companies expand.