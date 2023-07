বাবা শাকিবের ‘ প্রিয়তমা’ গান নিয়ে জয়ের টিকটক

Striking Actors Join Writers on Picket Lines in LA and NYC In Los Angeles and New York, actors and screenwriters braved the heat to admonish the major studios and demand a new deal.

How Netflix Plans Total Global Domination, One Korean Drama at a Time Popular content produced in Asia and around the world has taken on greater significance with most of Hollywood now on strike.

U.S. Virgin Islands Seeks $190 Million From JPMorgan in Epstein Lawsuit The U.S. territory wants JPMorgan to pay damages for failing to spot Jeffrey Epstein’s activities on the island.

United Auto Workers Open Contract Talks in Detroit The U.A.W., with a more confrontational leader, aims to win back wage and benefit concessions and insulate jobs from the rise of electric vehicles.