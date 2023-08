যশোর শার্শায় সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় একজন নিহত

Hawaiian Electric Was Warned of System Fragility Before Maui Wildfire The utility knew it needed to upgrade its equipment but did not make changes that could have reduced risks of fires, energy experts said.

With TikTok and Lawsuits, Gen Z Takes on Climate Change ‘We’re the last resort,’ one young activist said.

Kansas Newspaper Is Talk of Town, and Not Just for Getting Raided The rare search of a newsroom has uncorked a debate in Marion, Kan.: What is a newspaper’s role, anyway?

How Young People Manage a Financial Windfall A sudden influx of cash can offer a sense of relief for a young person. But for those grieving a loss or dealing with large sums of money for the first time, it can also feel overwhelming.