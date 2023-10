আরও ৪৯ কোম্পানির ওপর নিষেধাজ্ঞা দিল যুক্তরাষ্ট্র 

Hiring Is Rising Along With Rates. Are They on a Collision Course? A run-up in longer-term interest rates could help the Federal Reserve get the economic cool-down it wants — but it also risks a bumpy landing.

Lewis the Ghoul is Taking Over Halloween Décor The towering decoration from Target, which has become a must-have among Halloween fans, will sass you.

Strong U.S. Job Growth Shows Economy Is Defying Challenges Employers added 336,000 jobs in September, almost double what experts had forecast and the biggest gain since January. Markets welcomed the report.

U.A.W. Will Not Expand Strikes at G.M., Ford and Stellantis as Talks Progress The United Automobile Workers reported improved wage offers from the automakers and a concession from General Motors on workers at battery factories.