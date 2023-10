ঝিনাইদহে ৪ টি শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানের নতুন ভবনের উদ্বোধন

Nokia to Cut 14,000 Jobs in Major Overhaul at Telecom Giant After a disappointing quarter, the Finnish technology company announced significant spending cuts.

How an ‘Effort-Reward Imbalance’ Can Make Work Miserable Experts offer tips on what to do if you’re not getting the respect or compensation you deserve.

An Industry Insider Drives an Open Alternative to Big Tech’s A.I. The nonprofit Allen Institute for AI, led by a respected computer scientist who sold his company to Apple, is trying to democratize cutting-edge research.

Rite Aid Is Closing 154 Stores The pharmacy chain, once the largest in the United States, detailed a batch of store closures in a bankruptcy court filing.