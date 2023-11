শৈলকুপায় স্বামী হত্যায় জড়িতদের ফাঁসির দাবীতে স্ত্রীর সংবাদ সম্মেলন

China Is Lending Billions to Countries in Financial Trouble Instead of lending money for highways and bridges, China has shifted to providing emergency rescues for previous borrowers.

Solar Manufacturing Lured to U.S. by Tax Credits in Climate Bill A combination of government policies is finally succeeding in reversing a long decline in solar manufacturing in the United States.

How Your Child’s School Bus Might Prevent Blackouts When not driving around, electric buses and other vehicles could help utilities by storing their solar and wind energy and releasing it to meet surges in demand.

Drive-Throughs in America Are Thriving A national fixture is enjoying a fresh surge as post-pandemic customers crave speed and solitude. And restaurants are responding with a raft of innovations.