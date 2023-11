ফিলিপাইনে ৬ দশমিক ৭ মাত্রার ভূমিকম্প

This Thanksgiving, Here’s What to Know About Holiday Travel With about 30 million travelers expected to jam U.S. airports this year and storms in the forecast, you may want to take an extra helping of patience, too.

China Wants to Bulldoze ‘Urban Villages’ to Revive the Economy The halting revitalization of one “urban village” in Shenzhen shows the challenges of fixing a national property crisis after years of overborrowing.

Just What the (Urgent Care) Doctor Ordered Urgent care centers are on every corner: “You’re never more than three minutes away from pizza, a deli or a doctor willing to help.”

Goodbye, Jezebel. Hello, Feminist Content Creators? Young women are more feminist than ever, as are big brands and Hollywood franchises. But what happened to the online community blogs and zines once offered?