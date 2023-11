গাজায় যুদ্ধবিরতি শুরু হচ্ছে আজ, মুক্তি পাবেন ১৩ ইসরাইলি জিম্মি

Germany Announces Special Budget to Avert Crisis Germany could be forced to suspend a constitutional law that limits borrowing, after court ruling upended Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spending plans and threw his government into chaos.

As Holiday Shopping Season Begins, Retailers Worry Consumer spending has been strong in 2023 despite higher prices and waning savings. But some retailers have jitters heading into Black Friday.

The Fallout From Sam Altman’s Return to OpenAI The reinstatement of the A.I. start-up’s chief executive also means business interests have gained ground over those worried about the technology’s future.

How an L.A. Rams Training Complex Could Help Transform Urban Sprawl The football team’s proposal for a San Fernando Valley neighborhood includes plans to create a walkable community with stores, offices and apartments.