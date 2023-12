প্রথম দিনে প্রার্থিতা ফিরে পেলেন ৫৬ জন, নামঞ্জুর ৩২

COP28: At Dubai’s Climate Summit, Protesters Test the Limits The annual U.N. talks have brought the rare spectacle of limited protests to the politically repressive United Arab Emirates.

Bought as an N.B.A. Team, the Mavericks Are Being Sold as Much More Pro sports franchises are increasingly providing much of their value as anchors for larger business enterprises, including entertainment complexes.

Dhonielle Clayton Is Working to Make the Book World More Diverse Her solution? A packaging business that sells ideas for commercial genre fiction featuring characters from broadly diverse backgrounds.

The Guns Were Said to Be Destroyed. Instead, They Were Reborn. Communities across the U.S. are fueling a secondary arms market by giving seized and surrendered guns to disposal services that destroy one part and resell the rest.