নতুন রূপে সামান্থা

Ohtani’s Contract Goes Beyond Dollars and Sense The Los Angeles Dodgers are betting $700 million that Shohei Ohtani can deliver championships and help increase revenue. But the economics of sports can be fickle.

QR Codes Can Hide Deceptive Links From Identity Thieves, F.T.C. Warns Scammers have used QR codes to steal personal information by imitating legitimate companies or sending deceptive emails and text messages, the Federal Trade Commission said.

Bought as an N.B.A. Team, the Mavericks Are Being Sold as Much More Pro sports franchises are increasingly providing much of their value as anchors for larger business enterprises, including entertainment complexes.

Shari Redstone Considers Selling Her Stake in Paramount’s Parent Company Ms. Redstone waged a bitter battle for control of National Amusements, the parent company of MTV, CBS and the Paramount movie studio. Now, she’s considering a sale.