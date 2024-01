দুপুরে ফরিদপুরের জনসভায় ভাষণ দেবেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

I Spent New Year’s Eve Trying to Do the FAFSA. It Didn’t Go Well. The new, simplified version of the college student aid form was supposed to become available in December. It was, kind of, for some people.

The Eugene Weekly Halts Publication After Employee’s Embezzlement The Eugene Weekly had to lay off its entire 10-person staff after it uncovered years of theft by an employee, the editor said.

China’s BYD Sold 3 Million Electric Vehicles and Hybrids in 2023 Sales by BYD, the country’s dominant automaker, topped 3 million last year, including 1.6 million fully battery-powered cars. It’s a sign of China’s rapid growth in EVs.

Chill in the Housing Market Seeps Into Other Industries The slowdown in the residential real estate market, a crucial cog in the American economy, is threatening sectors like home improvement and storage.