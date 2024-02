গান গাইতে না গিয়ে লাখ টাকার বেশি আত্মসাৎ করেন গায়ক নোবেল

Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Join Forces for Sports Streaming Service The move comes as viewers abandon cable and the rising price of the rights to show sporting events is seen as a major issue for media companies.

Stop Wearing Vision Pro Goggles While Driving Your Tesla, U.S. Says Videos, many of them stunts or jokes, of people wearing Apple’s new virtual reality headset while driving Teslas in Autopilot mode prompted officials to issue warnings.

Alaska Airlines 737 May Have Left Boeing Factory Missing Bolts, N.T.S.B. Says A photo indicates that bolts in a fuselage panel were removed at a Boeing factory and not replaced, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Ford Reports Quarterly Loss but Says Sales Grew Ford Motor attributed the loss in the fourth quarter to charges related to pension plans and a restructuring of overseas operations.