আখেরি মোনাজাতে শেষ হলো বিশ্ব ইজতেমা

Pro Sports in Las Vegas Aren’t Cheered by Everyone The Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium, which received $750 million in public subsidies even as the city’s schools and other services have gone wanting.

The New N.F.L. Owners? As team valuations skyrocket, the league is weighing whether to relax ownership rules that prohibit investment from private equity funds.

For Gen Z, an Age-Old Question: Who Pays for Dates? Young people tend to lean more liberal on a range of issues pertaining to relationship norms. But when it comes to dating, the idea that men should pay still prevails in heterosexual courtship.

He Grew Up in the Shadow of the ‘Wolf of Wall Street.’ Then He Got Into Debt Settlement. Ryan Sasson built a business that reaped hundreds of millions of dollars in fees for helping people negotiate down their debts. But former clients — and prosecutors — say it was exploitative.