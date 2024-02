ভেনিজুয়েলায় সোনার খনিতে ধস, নিহত ২৩

BuzzFeed Sells Complex, a Pop Culture Start-Up, for $108.6 Million The digital-media company, which has plunged in value, is selling the unit to Ntwrk at a significant discount from its 2021 purchase price.

Woman Sues Tomato Company, Saying Those Weren’t San Marzanos in the Can A federal judge said the lawsuit, in which a California woman accused Simpson Imports of using “highly misleading” packaging, could proceed. The company says its labels do not call the product “San Marzano.”

U.S. Moon Landing: How to Watch and What to Know About the Odysseus Mission If all goes as planned, Odysseus, a private spacecraft, will touch down on the lunar surface on Thursday. It will be the first U.S. moon landing in more than 50 years.

The Great Compression Thanks to soaring housing prices, the era of the 400-square-foot subdivision house is upon us.