সমাবর্তনে অংশ নেওয়া হলো না তুষারের

U.S. Proposes New Rules to Ease Flying for Travelers in Wheelchairs The Transportation Department said the proposed regulations would make it easier to hold airlines accountable for mishandling passengers’ wheelchairs.

Nursing Home Staffing Shortages and Other Problems Still Persist Infection control lapses, severe staffing shortages and lowering vaccination rates have continued to plague many facilities beyond the pandemic.

Disney Heirs Line Up Against Nelson Peltz and Activist Investors Nine grandchildren of Walt and Roy Disney expressed support for Bob Iger and the company’s board, and criticized Nelson Peltz and others circling Disney.

Alcohol-Related Deaths Surge to Nearly 500 a Day, CDC Says Spikes of fatalities linked to drinking that began with the Covid pandemic were not an anomaly. An estimated 178,000 people died in 2021 from similar causes.