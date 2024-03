বাণিজ্যের দিকে ঝুঁকছে বিসিবি!

Big Republican Donor Jeff Yass Owned Shares in Trump Media Merger Partner The billionaire Wall Street financier is also a major investor in ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, which faces a possible ban in the United States.

Chuck Todd Questions His Network, NBC News, Over Hiring of Former R.N.C. Chair The extraordinary comments on “Meet the Press” revealed tensions in NBC’s news divisions over Ronna McDaniel, who recently stepped down as head of the Republican National Committee.

Famously Obstinate, Bill Ackman Is Now Real-Life Famous. What Next? The hedge-funder who loves a public crusade — and taking charge — is on to a new stage of his career: online warrior.

British Media Showed Restraint on Princess Kate’s Health. It Didn’t Make a Difference. The online frenzy over Catherine’s health escalated despite a reserved approach by Fleet Street — which promptly blamed Americans for the furor.