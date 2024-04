দেশবাসীকে বাংলা নববর্ষের শুভেচ্ছা জানালেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

Immigrants in Maine Are Filling a Labor Gap. It May Be a Prelude for the U.S. A wave of rapid immigration is taxing local resources around the country and drawing political ire. But it might leave America’s economy better off.

‘Brandy Hellville’ Documentary Is a New Twist on Exposés About Cults The film examines the retailer’s tactics and is surprisingly similar to exposés about cults.

Biden’s Plan B on Inflation: Turn It Against Trump Price pressures aren’t easing fast enough to guarantee the interest-rate cuts the president hoped to see by November, so his message is evolving.

Delivery-Only Restaurants, Once Pandemic Successes, Face Uncertainty Ghost kitchens and virtual brands became a way for idle restaurant kitchens to generate revenue. But as consumers return to in-house dining, many of those concepts are disappearing.