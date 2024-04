Overlooked No More: Lizzie Magie, the Unknown Inventor Behind Monopoly Magie’s creation, The Landlord’s Game, inspired the spinoff we know today. But credit for the idea long went to someone else.

Don Wright, Editorial Cartoonist With a Skewer for a Pen, Dies at 90 He won two Pulitzers for Florida newspapers, commenting wryly on war, segregation, church scandals and more while reaching readers nationwide through syndication.

Ohtani’s Dizzying 3 Weeks End in Exoneration by Authorities At times, baseball’s biggest star seemed in danger of being tainted by a gambling scandal, before his longtime interpreter was charged with fraud.

Golf’s Big Deal Veers Off Course The Masters tournament should be all about sport, but the unresolved fight between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf looms over the competition.