পহেলা বৈশাখ নিয়ে ওবায়দুল কাদেরের বক্তব্য দুরভিসন্ধিমূলক: রিজভী

Netflix’s New Film Strategy: More About the Audience, Less About Auteurs Dan Lin, the streaming service’s new film chief, wants to produce a more varied slate of movies to better appeal to the array of interests among subscribers.

Dana White, Donald Trump and the Rise of Cage-Match Politics White, chief executive of the bloody and beloved Ultimate Fighting Championship, has shot to the peak of Trump-era culture and political influence. What does he want?

Ohtani’s Dizzying 3 Weeks End in Exoneration by Authorities At times, baseball’s biggest star seemed in danger of being tainted by a gambling scandal, before his longtime interpreter was charged with fraud.

Overlooked No More: Lizzie Magie, the Unknown Inventor Behind Monopoly Magie’s creation, The Landlord’s Game, inspired the spinoff we know today. But credit for the idea long went to someone else.