মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের ঘটনা প্রবাহে নজর রেখে প্রস্তুতি নিতে বললেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

Tesla Calls for New Vote on Elon Musk’s Pay Package The electric vehicle maker will ask shareholders to vote again on a multibillion-dollar compensation package that was voided by a judge in January.

Inflation in U.K. Slows to 3.2%, Lowest in More Than 2 Years As the economy cools, pressure is building on the Bank of England to cut interest rates.

Biden to Call for Tripling Tariffs on Chinese Steel Products In a speech to union steelworkers in Pittsburgh, the president will announce several new measures meant to raise new barriers against floods of Chinese imports.

VW Workers in Tennessee Start Vote on U.A.W., Testing Union Ambitions The United Automobile Workers hopes contract gains at the Big Three carmakers will provide momentum in a broad effort to organize nonunion plants.