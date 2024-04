রাখাইনে নতুন করে সংঘাত, পালিয়ে আসা বিজিপির সংখ্যা বাড়ছে 

Biden Calls for Tariffs on Chinese Steel in Pittsburgh Pitch, Vying With Trump for Votes Speaking to the United Steelworkers union in Pittsburgh, the president urged major increases to some tariffs on steel and aluminum products from China.

Tesla Seeks to Revive Musk’s $47 Billion Pay Deal With New Shareholder Vote The company’s directors are asking shareholders to again approve the multibillion-dollar compensation plan and to move the company’s registration to Texas, from Delaware.

Boston Dynamics’ Atlas Robot Is Leaping Into Retirement It has been replaced by a new model, which will be used in automotive manufacturing. A farewell video featured the old machine running outdoors, performing back flips and awkwardly shimmying.

Boeing Whistle-Blower Details His Concerns to Congressional Panel Sam Salehpour, an engineer at Boeing for over a decade, testified that the company introduced production shortcuts in an attempt to address bottlenecks.