আওয়ামী লীগের একতরফা সিদ্ধান্তে সমস্যার সমাধান হবে না

Melinda French Gates to Resign From Gates Foundation The co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will chart her own course as a philanthropist focused on women’s rights and gender equality.

The ‘Betches’ Got Rich. So What’s Next? The women’s media company, which started as a raunchy college blog, is a rare financial success story — and on the White House’s radar. Now, it’s wrestling with how to grow up alongside its readers.

Mary Wells Lawrence, High-Profile Advertising Pioneer, Dies at 95 She was the first woman to own and run a major national advertising agency. Her company, Wells Rich Greene, was best known for the “I ♥ NY” campaign.

Elon Musk’s Diplomacy: Woo Right-Wing World Leaders. Then Benefit. Mr. Musk has built a constellation of like-minded heads of state — including Argentina’s Javier Milei and India’s Narendra Modi — to push his own politics and expand his business empire.