৬ জুন বাজেট দেব, বাস্তবায়নও করব: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

Robert Dennard, IBM Inventor Whose Chip Changed Computing, Dies at 91 He invented DRAM, the technology that allowed for the faster and higher-capacity memory storage that is the basis for modern computing.

What the Supreme Court Ruling Means for Other Consumer Bureau Actions A score of court cases involving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can now proceed, but it is still likely to face legal challenges.

Inside NPR, New Editing Layer Adds Angst Among Employees Many employees have expressed concern that a new group of six editors called the Backstop will be unnecessary and slow down NPR’s journalism.

FDA Approves Amgen Drug for Persistently Deadly Form of Lung Cancer The treatment is for patients with small cell lung cancer, which afflicts about 35,000 people in the U.S. a year.