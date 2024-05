এমপি আজিম হত্যা মামলা কনক্লুসিভ পর্যায়ে রয়েছে: হারুন

Will Billions More in New Aid Save Family Farms? The Biden administration aims to better support small farmers while still aiding big operations and rewarding climate-friendly practices. It’s a tall order.

Singapore Airlines Flight Fell 178 Feet in Under 5 Seconds A man died and more than 70 other people were injured last week when a flight to Singapore from London hit sudden turbulence.

Activist Investor Nelson Peltz Is Said to Sell His Disney Stake A billionaire who was critical of Disney’s management, Mr. Peltz lost an expensive battle for a place on the company’s board.

I.R.S. Failed to Police Puerto Rico Tax Break, Whistle-Blower Says An insider accused the agency of failing to scrutinize a lucrative tax break in Puerto Rico designed to lure wealthy Americans to the island.