শাকিবের উদ্দেশ্যে ‘স্ত্রী’ ও ‘বাবুর বাবা’ লেখার কারণ জানালেন অপু বিশ্বাস

U.S. Accuses Hyundai and Two Other Companies of Using Child Labor The Labor Department filed a lawsuit accusing Hyundai, one of its suppliers and a staffing company of jointly employing a 13-year-old on an auto body parts assembly line in Alabama.

Trump Can Sue Niece Over Disclosure of Financial Documents, Court Rules The case concerns Mary L. Trump’s disclosure of financial documents to a team of reporters at The New York Times.

Boeing Tells FAA Plan To Fix Safety Issues The action plan is the latest in a series of moves by the F.A.A. to push for safety improvements throughout Boeing during a tumultuous year for the company.

Medline Recalls 1.5 Million Adult Bed Rails After 2 Deaths Federal regulators said that the portable bed rails posed a serious entrapment hazard and a risk of death by asphyxiation.