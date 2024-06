‘কাউকে উত্তর দেয়ার কিছু নেই’, শেবাগের সমালোচনার জবাবে সাকিব

Patrick Gottsch, Champion of Rural TV Programming, Dies at 70 After a career as a satellite dish installer, he found success with RFD-TV, a 24-hour cable channel aimed at farmers and ranchers.

Tesla Shareholders Approve C.E.O. Elon Musk’s Pay Package The vote was seen as a referendum on his management of the electric car maker and on the limits of executive pay.

Courting C.E.O.s, Trump Says He Intends to Cut Corporate Taxes Again Donald Trump cut the business tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent in 2017. Speaking privately to business leaders, he said if he retook power, he wanted to make it 20 percent.

Warren Winiarski, Whose Fledgling Cabernet Bested the French, Dies at 95 His $6 bottle of Napa Valley cabernet won a historic tasting in Paris in 1976, astonishing connoisseurs and putting his Stag’s Leap winery on the map.