‘মূল্যস্ফীতির কারণে ঈদ ব্যাহত হয়েছে, বিএনপির দাবি সঠিক নয়’

Heavy Rains Lash Southern China, Killing at Least 9 Rains set off landslides and inundated villages in the south, forcing thousands to evacuate. In the north, residents sweltered through a drought.

Amazon Union Workers Join Forces With the Teamsters An affiliation agreement between the Amazon Labor Union and the 1.3 million-member Teamsters signals an escalation in challenging the online retailer.

Biden’s Stimulus Juiced the Economy, but Its Political Effects Are Muddled Some voters blame the American Rescue Plan for fueling price increases. But the growth it unleashed may be helping the president stay more popular than counterparts in Europe.

Akio Toyoda, Toyota’s Chairman, Defends His Hands-On Role Akio Toyoda, who stepped down as chief executive last year, had been criticized by some shareholders for continuing to dominate decision making at the automaker.