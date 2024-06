ডুবছে সুনামগঞ্জ, দুর্ভোগে লাখো মানুষ

Investor Support for Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda Tumbles A relatively low 71.9 percent of shareholders supported Akio Toyoda, who has faced scrutiny over governance issues, in his bid to remain chairman.

Researchers Say Social Media Warning Is Too Broad Some scientists who study youth mental health say the evidence does not support the notion that social media is harmful per se.

What California’s Hotel and Rental ‘Junk Fees’ Mean For You Two new laws target surprise charges like resort fees, cleaning fees and service fees, forcing companies to tell you about them before you book, even if you live elsewhere. Here’s what you need to know.

How the U.K.’s Economy Became So Stagnant After more than a decade of deep budget cuts, slow growth and weak productivity, the country has struggled to overcome years of uncertainty and underinvestment.