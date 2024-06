শুক্রবার দিল্লি যাচ্ছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী 

Inside a Writer’s First Ride on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disney World When Walt Disney World replaced a ride that was based on a racist film with a new attraction, Brooks Barnes, who covers entertainment, was first in line.

Are Planes Safe Right Now? Here’s What the Experts Say. You should expect the unexpected while flying, but few disruptions should provoke serious concern, aviation experts say.

On Titan Submersible Anniversary, World Rethinks Deep Sea Exploration A year after the first deaths of divers who ventured into the ocean’s sunless depths, an industry wrestles with new challenges for piloted submersibles and robotic explorers.

Researchers Say Social Media Warning Is Too Broad Some scientists who study youth mental health say the evidence does not support the notion that social media is harmful per se.