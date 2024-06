পবিত্র কাবার চাবি সংরক্ষক ড. শায়েখ সালেহ মারা গেছেন

Getting Acquainted With Our New Workplace Columnist Anna Holmes, the incoming writer of Work Friend, shares what to expect from the column now that so many of our relationships with the office have changed.

How to Alienate a Colleague, One Coffee at a Time Introducing your new Work Friend: Anna Holmes.

How Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Failed Children on Safety The C.E.O. and his team drove Meta’s efforts to capture young users and misled the public about the risks, lawsuits by state attorneys general say.

Anthony O’Reilly, Flashy Irish Tycoon Who Led Heinz, Is Dead at 88 He had success on the rugby pitch and in boardrooms, building a media empire and boosting Heinz’s profits, but his fortunes buckled in the global financial crisis.