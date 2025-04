গাজায় সাংবাদিকদের তাঁবুতে ইসরায়েলি হামলা, নিহত ২

Stocks in Asia Fall Sharply, Extending a Rout Caused by Trump’s Tariffs Futures on the S&P 500, which allow investors to trade the index before regular trading begins on Monday, added to last week’s sell-off.

Trump’s Tariffs Imperil the Fortunes of a Nissan Factory Town Kanda, on Japan’s southern coast, grew in tandem with an auto plant that sends half of the cars it makes to the United States.

Oil Prices Tumble Further as Trump’s Tariffs Weigh on Economic Outlook Crude oil now costs around 15 percent less than it did before the president revealed his plans to impose stiff new tariffs on imports from most countries.

Wall Street’s Decision Makers Brace for More Chaos After Markets Plunge The financial titans who backed Trump are now dealing with the fallout from his tariffs. They spent the weekend surveying the damage of last week’s major sell-off.