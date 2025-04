এসএসসি পরীক্ষা শুরু বৃহস্পতিবার, মানতে হবে ১৪ নির্দেশনা

China Raises Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Goods to 84% After Trump’s Latest Levies Beijing announced a new round of 50 percent tariffs in response to President Trump’s latest levies as the trade conflict between the superpowers escalates.

The Strange Case of an Hermès Heir, an Emir and a Deal Gone Wrong Nicolas Puech agreed to sell his multibillion-dollar stake in his family’s luxury goods empire to the royal family of Qatar, but then said he couldn’t gain access to his shares.

Trump Maintains 104% China Tariffs as U.S. Officials Signal Openness to Talks President Trump’s next round of tariffs on major trading partners went into effect just after midnight, bringing levies on China to at least 104 percent.

Bob McManus, Blunt Editorial Voice of New York Post, Dies at 81 As the editor of the tabloid’s editorial page and as a columnist, he skewered those he considered phonies and symbols of failed progressivism.