শেখ হাসিনার মামলার অগ্রগতি চূড়ান্ত পর্যায়ে: ট্রাইব্যুনালের প্রসিকিউটর

How China Took Over the World’s Rare Earths Industry China seized mines and built factories. Japan took note and invested in Australia. But the United States did little despite concerns about control of supplies.

Stocks Tumble as Tech Investors Pull Back Semiconductor stocks fell after the Trump administration blocked companies from selling certain chips to China without a license.

Trump’s Tariff Threat for Drug imports Poses Big Political Risks Levies on Americans’ daily prescriptions and other medicines could raise costs, spur rationing and lead to shortages of critical drugs.

White House Ends a Regular Reporting Slot for Independent Newswires The move, which affects The Associated Press, Bloomberg News and Reuters, is another effort by the Trump administration to exert more control over the press corps that covers it.