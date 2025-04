বাংলাদেশের সংস্কার কর্মসূচির প্রতি সমর্থন জানাল যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

European Central Bank Cuts Rates Amid ‘Exceptional’ Tariff Uncertainty Policymakers lowered rates a quarter point and said that the region’s growth outlook had “deteriorated” because of rising trade tensions.

White House Eyes Overhaul of Federal Housing Aid to the Poor The Trump administration has considered sharply curtailing vouchers as part of its budget for the 2026 fiscal year.

Google Is a Monopolist in Online Advertising Tech, Judge Says The ruling was the second time in a year that a federal court had found that Google had acted illegally to maintain its dominance.

Why Does Harvard Have Tax-Exempt Status and Can the IRS Revoke It? What to Know. The university, like many colleges and charities, is exempt from federal income and property taxes, saving it billions of dollars. President Trump has questioned whether it should enjoy that status.