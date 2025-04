বাংলাদেশ হয়ে সেভেন সিস্টার্সে যাওয়ার রেল প্রকল্প স্থগিত

‘Sinners’ Is a Box Office Success (With a Big Asterisk) Ryan Coogler’s original horror film was expected to sell a strong $46 million in tickets over the weekend, enough for No. 1. But its profitability remains a long way off.

Osaka World Expo Recalls a Faded Dynamism From Japan in 1970 The event is stirring memories of an exhibition in 1970, when the postwar Japanese economy was taking off and “you could have dreams about the future.”

The Business Playbook for Tariff Chaos President Trump’s trade war is forcing companies to cut costs, raise prices, shrink profits, discontinue products and find other suppliers.

Inside a Union’s Fight Against Trump’s Federal Job Cuts Leaders of the union representing government workers say their battle is galvanizing but also alarming. “It’s insulting to say,” one said, “that we are lazy.”