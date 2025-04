শিগগিরই ঢাকার চার পয়েন্টে ‘পেলিক্যান ক্রসিং’ সিগন্যাল

Markets Fade as China Calls Reports of U.S. Tariff Talks ‘Baseless’ Stocks pulled back from recent gains fueled by comments from President Trump and others suggesting that they might ease steep tariffs.

Leaders of Mental Health Giant Promised Big Bonuses to Deal With Federal Investigations Acadia Healthcare’s chief executive was awarded a $1.8 million bonus to respond to “unprecedented governmental inquiries” into allegations of holding psychiatric patients against their will.

The Cybercriminals Who Organized a $243 Million Crypto Heist How luxury cars, $500,000 bar tabs and a mysterious kidnapping attempt helped investigators unravel the heist of a lifetime.

Tripped Up: I Gave Up My Seat for $800, but Frontier Forgot to Pay Me. When the low-cost airline asked for 20 volunteers to take a later flight, one of them never received the promised voucher. Was a handwritten list to blame?