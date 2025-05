পাকিস্তানের শক্ত জবাবেই যুদ্ধবিরতি করতে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের দ্বারস্থ হয় ভারত

U.S. and China Will Meet for Second Day of Trade Talks Top officials are scheduled to conclude their weekend of trade negotiations in Geneva on Sunday.

Why America’s ‘Beautiful Beef’ Is a Trade War Sore Point for Europe European officials call food safety standards a “red line,” as Trump administration officials criticize rules that keep American beef and other meats off grocery shelves.

DOGE’s Zombie Contracts: They Were Killed but Have Come Back to Life The Times found that federal agencies have revived dozens of contracts that Elon Musk’s group still publicly listed as canceled, inflating what it has saved.

US and China Meet for First Time Since Trump Imposed Tariffs The outcome of the trade negotiations, which will continue on Sunday, could determine the trajectory of the global economy.