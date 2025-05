অর্থ উপদেষ্টার অফিস কক্ষে কর্মকর্তা-কর্মচারীদের অবস্থান

Markets Head Lower in Wake of Concerns About U.S. Debt Stocks fell, the dollar slipped and bond yields jumped after a rating downgrade highlighted worries about the cost of President Trump’s policies and the health of the economy.

How Kara Swisher Scaled Even Higher The tech journalist and co-host of “Pivot” with Scott Galloway has a novel multimillion-dollar podcast contract with Vox Media, is in talks about a CNN series and has a slew of other ventures.

Will Trump’s Trade War Turn Canada’s Auto-Parts Capital Into a Ghost Town? President Trump’s tariffs on auto parts are already causing job losses in Windsor, Ontario, the heart of an industry that makes components for vehicles bound for the United States.

How Miami Schools Are Leading 100,000 Students Into the A.I. Future After initially banning artificial intelligence chatbots, schools are embracing the tools. Miami, the third-largest U.S. school district, shows how.