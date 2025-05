চৌগাছায় পল্লী বিদ্যুৎ সমিতির ব্যর্থতায় জনদুর্ভোগ, সংস্কারের দাবি এবি পার্টির

South Africa Sets the Stage for Starlink Approval A proposed regulatory change would allow Elon Musk’s satellite company and others like it to get a license without having to sell shares to Black South Africans.

Trump Threatens 50% Tariff on E.U. and 25% Tariff on Apple The president threatened both Apple and the European Union with higher tariffs on social media Friday morning, saying that trade talks with the Europeans had stalled.

Southwest Airlines to Tighten Restrictions on Portable Batteries on Flights The carrier will require passengers to keep lithium batteries visible while in use in order to allow flight crews to respond more quickly in case one catches fire.

Trump’s Trade War and GOP Budget Bill Fuel Investor Anxiety Investors burned by President Trump’s trade fight now have to contend with a spending megabill that risks swelling the federal deficit.