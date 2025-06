আমরা দায়িত্ব নিয়েছি, ক্ষমতা নেইনি: অর্থ উপদেষ্টা

Persecuted by Mao, Xi’s Father Became a Reformer. Did Xi Reject His Legacy? Xi Zhongxun was purged by the Communist Party he served and went on to help reform Chinese politics. His son is the most authoritarian leader since Mao.

Consumers Are Financing Their Groceries. What Does It Say About the Economy? Increased use of “buy now, pay later” loans may signal shifting consumer habits, but could also be a troubling sign of financial stress.

Dickey’s Franchise Owners Detail Barbecue Chain’s History of Broken Promises Dickey’s, the world’s largest barbecue chain, has a history of deception and broken promises, according to dozens of its franchise owners.

What to Know About China’s Halt of Rare Earth Exports Since early April, China has stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, robots, wind turbines, jet fighters and other technologies.