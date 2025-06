ভিন্নমত প্রকাশকে ‘নিরাপত্তা হুমকি’ দেখত হাসিনার সরকার

The Dark Side of China’s Gold Frenzy Chinese investors have poured their savings into gold, attracted by promises of rising prices. One company’s sudden closure is a cautionary tale.

Local Malls Are Sitting Empty, and Becoming a Headache for Small Towns An empty shell for years, the mall in Lanesborough, Mass., shows how difficult it is to redevelop malls in smaller towns.

It’s Official: Streaming Is Now the King of TV In May, more Americans watched television on streaming than on cable and network television combined, Nielsen said. It is the first time that has happened over a full month.

S&P 500 Nears a Record, But Can the Rally Last? Investors have seemingly shrugged off trade tensions and geopolitical turmoil, but the gains in the stock market don’t tell the whole story.