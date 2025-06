দুপুরের মধ্যে যেসব জেলায় ঝড়বৃষ্টির আভাস

Cannes Lions Festival Plays Host to a Messy Business Divorce Michael Kassan, a ringmaster in the media industry, is going head to head at its top event with United Talent Agency, a company that has sued him.

Air India C.E.O.’s Remarks After Plane Crash Draw Scrutiny A video message by Campbell Wilson, Air India’s chief executive, closely resembled what the head of American Airlines said after a deadly crash months earlier.

Walmart Tries to Shed a Stodgy Vibe to Battle Digital-Native Rivals The retailing giant is spending billions to attract workers to a new headquarters and woo shoppers with drone delivery and a broader range of items (like Louis Vuitton handbags).

A.I. Sludge Has Entered the Job Search Candidates are frustrated. Employers are overwhelmed. The problem? An untenable pile of applications — many of them generated with the help of A.I. tools.