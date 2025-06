শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্পে কাঁপল পাকিস্তান

Gen Z, It Turns Out, Is Great at Saving for Retirement They are contributing to their 401(k)s much earlier than millennials did, reports show, and young women in particular are being aggressive about saving.

Trump’s Tariffs Have Unsettled Thailand’s Pet Food Exporters After rapid growth, Thailand is the biggest overseas supplier of pet food in the United States. Volatility in policy has some importers looking elsewhere.

E.T.F.s Are Booming. Mutual Funds Want In on the Action. Asset managers are eagerly awaiting an S.E.C. decision that would allow mutual funds to also trade as E.T.F.s — potentially changing how trillions of dollars are invested.

Chanel Launches Arts & Culture Magazine in Indie Book Stores The fashion house hopes the new title, Arts & Culture, can extend Coco Chanel’s legacy of surrounding herself with “audacious creatives.”