মিথিলাকে নিয়ে ‘নো কমেন্ট’

The New York Times Pulls Out of Apple News The Times said Apple News did not align with its strategy of building direct relationships with paying readers.

Sundance 2021 Will Be Held in at Least 20 Cities In response to the pandemic as well as a desire for more racial and socioeconomic diversity, the Utah event will simultaneously take place in cinemas around North America.

Stock Market Live News and Updates The latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.

Reddit, Acting Against Hate Speech, Bans ‘The_Donald’ Subreddit The influential pro-Trump community broke the rules on harassment and targeting, said Reddit, which also banned other groups.