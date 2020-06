বুড়িগঙ্গা সেতু ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ ঘোষণা, আপাতত বন্ধ ভারী যান চলাচল

Hong Kong Security Law Is Passed, Giving China Sweeping New Powers The law, approved in Beijing with speed and secrecy, will tighten the Communist Party’s grip on Hong Kong after last year’s protests.

Uber Makes Offer to Buy Postmates Delivery Service The ride-hailing company has been trying to expand its food-delivery business to compensate for the collapse of its main business.

Australia Spending Nearly $1 Billion on Cyberdefense as China Tensions Rise Officials promised to recruit at least 500 cyberspies and build on the country’s offensive capabilities to take the online battle overseas.

U.S. Halts High-Tech Exports to Hong Kong Over Security Concerns The Trump administration’s new restrictions come in response to a new national security law that extends China’s influence over Hong Kong.