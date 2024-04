জিম্বাবুয়ে সিরিজে শুরুতে কেন খেলবেন না, জানালেন সাকিব

Mining Giant BHP Makes $39 Billion Bid for Rival Anglo American The deal would create one of the largest copper miners at a time when demand is soaring for the metal used in many green technologies.

The National Enquirer’s Parent Company Struggles To Find A Buyer The parent company for The Enquirer, the tabloid now famous for its ties to former President Donald J. Trump, has tried repeatedly to sell the publication. It hasn’t been easy.

How a Pirate-Clad Pastor Helped Ignite Trump Media’s Market Frenzy Chad Nedohin, a part-time pastor, is among the fans of Donald J. Trump who helped turn Trump Media into a meme stock with volatile prices.

With New Salt and Sugar Limits, School Cafeterias Are ‘Cringing’ Many parents and nutritionists applauded stricter federal regulations, but food companies say the changes could increase costs and waste.