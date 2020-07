মিয়ানমারে ভূমিধসে ১১৩ খনি শ্রমিকের মৃত্যু

The Real Lessons of Telfar, Kanye and the Gap First came Gap x Telfar. Then came Yeezy Gap. Then came the outcry. But Telfar Clemens says everyone has it wrong.

City That Once Guided a Nation Now Shows Its Cracks Peoria, Ill., was a place where marketers and politicians honed their messages. The pandemic and protests have made clear the sharply different realities of its Black and white residents.

How Berkshire Hathaway May Have Been Snookered in Germany A unit of Warren Buffett’s empire paid an inflated price for a pipe maker that used fake sales to look profitable, an arbitration panel concluded. The firm was close to bankruptcy.

It Paid Doctors Kickbacks. Now, Novartis Will Pay a $678 Million Settlement. The pharmaceutical company spent more than $100 million on lavish meals, fishing junkets, golf outings, sporting events and speaker fees to influence doctors to prescribe its drugs, federal prosecutors said.