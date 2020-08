করোনায় আরো ৪৪ জনের মৃত্যু, নতুন শনাক্ত ২৬১৭

Trump Officially Orders TikTok’s Chinese Owner to Divest The president, who last week gave ByteDance 45 days to sell its stake or else face U.S. restrictions, added a 90-day deadline under a national security law.

SAG-AFTRA Members Complain of Changes in Health Insurance The American union for professional film and TV actors told members on Wednesday that it would tighten eligibility requirements and raise premiums. A petition opposing the move has been started.

Helping Girls Step Up to Entrepreneurship After the pandemic forced parents to revise summer plans, interest surged in a virtual program called Girls With Impact, which aims to teach financial literacy.

The Three Abductions of N.: How Corporate Kidnapping Works When estranged parents take children across borders, a shadowy industry of “recovery agents” can get them back — for a fee.