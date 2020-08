‘যতদিন বেঁচে আছি ততদিন তোমাদের পাশে আমি আছি’

U.S. Seizes Bitcoin Said to Be Used to Finance Terrorist Groups ISIS and other groups openly solicited virtual currency donations because they mistakenly believed that the transactions would be anonymous, officials said.

Fortnite Creator Sues Apple and Google After Ban From App Stores Epic Games, the maker of the popular game, provoked the tech giants by violating their policies, then released a social media campaign and lawsuits to confront them.

Think QAnon Is on the Fringe? So Was the Tea Party Followers of the pro-Trump conspiracy movement are winning elections and worrying moderate Republicans. Sound familiar?